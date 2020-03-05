NYC has 2 more COVID-19 cases, bringing state’s total to 13

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says two more cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in New York City, raising New York state’s total to 13.

De Blasio said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the individuals are a woman in her 80s and a man in his 40s.

The two new positive test results for COVID-19 came a day after health officials in the state announced a cluster of cases connected with a lawyer hospitalized with the disease. The lawyer lives north of the city in New Rochelle.