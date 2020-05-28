NY pharmacies launch pilot program to ramp up testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some New York pharmacies are part of a new pilot program to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

Pharmacies in Rochester were not allowed to perform “point-of-care tests”. But a recent executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo has changed that.

The new initiative is designed to help remove obstacles to testing. Pharmacists said that the program will have a big impact in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’re incredibly excited to help get our friends and neighbors back to work. Help open up the economy and make sure that we are doing so in a safe and responsible manor,” President of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York Steve Moore said.

A limited number of pharmacies will perform about 7,000 COVID-19 tests a week as part of the pilot program.