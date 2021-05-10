NY Charter Schools Associations, Rochester schools to host COVID-19 town hall and vaccine clinic

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a Northwell Health registered nurses fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. The Biden administration on Wednesday, May 5, joined calls for more sharing of the technology behind COVID-19 vaccines to help speed the end of the pandemic, a shift that puts the U.S. alongside many in the developing world who want rich countries to do more to get doses to the needy. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Charter Schools Association has partnered with local agencies to hold a COVID-19 virtual town hall and a vaccine clinic this month.

With the NYCSA, officials from Rochester Prep, UPrep Charter School, City of Rochester, the Monroe County Department of Public Health, the Black Physicians Network and the Rochester Black Nurses Association will be in attendance.

The zoom will be on Thursday, May 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. The two guest speakers will be Dr. Yvette Conyers, the President of the Rochester Black Nurses Association, and Dr. Cephas Archie, the Chief Equity Officer for the City of Rochester. Questions will be taken from the chat.

Link: http://bit.ly/VacTownHall2021

Meeting ID: 990 3627 8566

Passcode: 2021

“While we are hoping to provide information and vaccinations to as many families, students and staff as possible, the Town Hall and Vaccine Fair are available to all community members,” officials said in a release.

The vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at University Preparatory Charter School, at 1290 Lake Avenue.

The Monroe County Department of Health will administer vaccinations and schedule follow-up appointments on-site, no registration is required.