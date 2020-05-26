MCC nursing students graduate, head straight to COVID-19 frontlines

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The semester is coming to a close for many nursing students at Monroe Community College, graduating at a time when they’re needed more than ever. Many of them are going to be joining the many men and women on the frontlines of the pandemic.

During their time in the program they learned how to properly put on personal protective equipment, to do clinical rotations to all the area hospitals and take care of real patients.

Some of the students already have jobs lined up at Rochester General Hospital and at Highland Hospital.

“I just feel like there’s a strong need for nurses right now, especially with short staffed hospitals and the influx of patients — especially if there’s going to be a second wave of COVID-19 coming through. so I think it’s important for us to get out there and make a difference,” Kristina Sodeman, a graduate of the nursing program said. “Actually what I wanted to do, to become a nurse and make a difference and save lives. I’m going to be an ICU nurse. Now that COVID-19 is here, I can use what I learned to actually go in and help.”

Many of their inspirations to become nurses came at a young age or were inspired by other family members. They are eager to jump in and help others.

“I want to be able to make these patients feel more safe, more comfortable,” Jacob Kueppers, also a graduating nursing student, said. “I want them to know that yes we’re going to have all this gear on, but at the end of the day I am still a person. I have feelings and we can just talk about it or anything like that you know. I want to be able to make their stay during a scary time better.”

Nursing students at @MonroeCC are graduating next Monday! This morning hear from a couple students who are entering the field in the most unprecedented time. #COVID19 #Roc pic.twitter.com/C67CpoKp8s — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) May 26, 2020

There are at least 105 students who will be earning their associates degree in nursing. They’re confident they’ll pass their board exams. Graduation is next Monday. More on their nursing program click here.

Kristina and Jacob are among the recipients of the Mary Porcari Brady Emergency Student Support Fund‘s $50,386 grant providing access to virtual clinical experiences and supply kits as well as covering the licensure exam fees for MCC students preparing to graduate this month.

