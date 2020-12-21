COVID-19 vaccination begins for residents, staff at local nursing homes

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday morning, residents and staff at senior homes all over the state received their first COVID-19 vaccination. Jewish Senior Life in Brighton, one of them. Staff members there say this is something they’ve been looking forward to, as it’s a crucial step forward in the return to in-person visitation.

Becky Cavellier is a Physical Therapy Clinical Coordinator at the home, and was among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccinations Monday morning.

“It was pretty easy, filled out paperwork the shot took like 5 seconds, it didn’t hurt,” she said. She’s looking forward to opportunities the vaccine could open up for her practice down the road. “We do a lot in their room, so from a therapy standpoint a vaccine would protect our patients, allow them to not be confined to their room while walking, walk farther distances, walk outside,” she said.

The vaccine requires two doses: the first administered this week, the second in 21 days.

Senior homes throughout the state are partnering with pharmacies to execute this. For Jewish Senior Life, that would be CVS.

Michele Chirano, administrator and RN of the home, says today couldn’t have gone smoother. “They came unpacked all the supplies, PPE, the vaccine, they had to let it get to room temperature took a little bit longer than anticipated,” she said.

“Ten cars pulled up in front loop, over 12 pharmacists,” said Chirano. “We screened them all, brought them into our room for our adult day-care program, which is a very large space set up for social distancing and lines. This for employees,” she said. For residents, another team is administering vaccines to rooms.

So when exactly can family members see their loved ones in these homes again?

Chirano says she’s not expecting any changes to protocols at least until the second dose. But even then – that’s something for the state to decide.

“Hopefully they have a plan fairly soon once everyone is vaccinated, and what that looks like as far as visitation, and testing as far as testing residents and staff,” she said.

Meanwhile local lawmakers like Sean Delehanty and Paul Dondorfer are asking the governor to revise visitation restrictions for long term care facilities, as visitation is barred from these homes in New York State.