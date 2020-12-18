Nursing homes patiently waiting, preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Nursing homes are expecting COVID-19 vaccines to arrive as soon as this week. But with all the logistics, some homes are eagerly refreshing their emails because they don’t know exactly what day and time that will be.

Justin Wray is the Senior Vice President of Operations for Pegasus Senior Living – a company that owns a senior home in Brockport, Evergreen Place. He says the they’re expecting vaccines soon, but just don’t know when.

“In the meantime we’re really focusing on education with teams and associates to make sure they understand more about the vaccine,” he said.

This education, for both residents and staff. Wray says there’s been questions and skepticism regarding how fast the vaccine arrived, so they’re addressing it.

“We’re educating them on how it was designed…focusing on technology behind the vaccine, safety precautions, the trials that have occurred,” he said.

Part of the wait for the vaccine arrival has to do with consent forms. Wray says they’re in super early stages.

“When it comes to assisted living and memory care, the process is not just for the residents but also making sure the responsible parties are educated in making the decisions for their loved ones as well,” he said.

When the vaccines arrive Wray says the company is working with CVS to distribute.

Dr. Emil Lesho, infectious disease expert says this is going to look a lot different than what you’d see in hospitals and health care settings.

“The delivery to hospitals and health care systems is highly regulated and highly controlled, the vaccine can’t be moved around, but what’s happening in long term care homes is they’re being coordinated through pharmacies,” he said.

The vaccination process is in two steps as it involves two doses. The second, administered twenty-one days after the first.