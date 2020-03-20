Local nurse on the front lines of Covid-19: most sick usually recover

While virus is still deadly, nurse says those sick usually rebound

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) All across the nation, doctors, nurses and first responders are already hard at work dealing with the growing outbreak of Covid-19. That includes one local nurse who works at an emergency room overflow unit at a major Rochester hospital.

“Literally I’m on the front lines, so it’s an interesting take,” said the nurse, who wished to remain anonymous.

She spoke to News 8 by phone. Weeks ago, she said she felt nervous about what lay ahead.

“We (didn’t) know what it looks like yet,” she said. “I’m scared, obviously. I’m scared for myself, but even more so I’m scared for my children and my husband.”

That same nurse told us her fears have since lessened, but she’s still taking a lot of precautions. She is temporarily living in a hotel in the town of Greece to protect her husband and children. Even so, she said she’s satisfied with the safety protocols in place for health care workers, and the Covid-19 patients she’s already treated.

“When you go into the room you wear a mask, a shield, or goggles, a gown or gloves,” she said.

While coronavirus is deadly, especially for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, she wants to remind people that most who catch COVID-19 do recover.

“The patients that are positive, it is just an illness,” she said. “It’s a virus. You’re going to feel like garbage for a few days and you will rebound. Keep those fluids in, try to sleep as much as you can, keep your fever in control.”

She also said if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms, it is best NOT to go right to the ER. You risk catching illnesses with all the sick people there. Instead, reach out to your primary care doctor so they can assess your symptoms.