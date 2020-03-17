Breaking News
Now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 79 in mandatory quarantine
Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, bringing the total local amount to 14 as of Tuesday morning.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza made the announcement at 10 a.m.

Locally, 79 people are in mandatory quarantine. Of the 14 cases, five people are hospitalized.

Health officials say they will be testing 16 people Tuesday. Officials also say they will begin delivering daily updates at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

During a Monday afternoon press conference regarding community resource realignment, Bello confirmed the 11th case of COVID-19 locally. That came after Sunday night press release announced eight new local cases, which brought the Monroe County total to ten.

With nearly 1,000 confirmed cases in the state, New York has imposed business and school shutdowns, effective Monday night, throughout the state as officials try to halt the spread of the virus.

MORE | Businesses, schools ordered to close as coronavirus cases in NY climb to 950

The impact of the virus is already being felt, both in the local culinary, and local music scenes of Rochester.

Nationally, President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States “may be” headed toward a recession as the economy continues to be battered amid the coronavirus outbreak. The stock market saw another nosedive Monday.

According to CDC guidance, a clinician should test for COVID-19 when:

  • An individual has come within proximate contact (same classroom, office, or gatherings) of another person known to be positive and shows symptoms of illness; or
  • An individual has traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice, and shows symptoms of illness; or
  • An individual is quarantined and has shown symptoms of COVID-19 illness; or
  • An individual is symptomatic and has not tested positive for any other infection; or
  • Other cases where the facts and circumstances warrant as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state and local department of health officials.

The first case of the virus in Ontario County was announced Monday morning.

