Closings
North Carolina couple to get married on Skype during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by: WGHP Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MINT HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — With many engaged couples postponing their weddings during the coronavirus outbreak, one North Carolina couple is finding a way to get married virtually, WSOC reports.

Danielle Burnette and Ismael Cruz, of Mint Hill, planned their dream wedding together and were supposed to be married on Sunday.

“And then, the coronavirus,” Burnette said.

The two are still going to exchange their vows Sunday after an emotional turn of events caused them to have to postpone their wedding ceremony until August.

Their pastor will officiate through Skype all the way from Washington state, and family members will watch on Facebook Live.

“The family will be there without being there, so they are all safe in their homes,” Burnette said.

The couple plans to have a small and simple ceremony in a neighbor’s backyard barn on Sunday.

“We are saving the real beautiful moments for August,” Burnette said.

The couple says they advise other couples who are facing the same challenge to try and remember they have each other.

