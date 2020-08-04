No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Tuesday, 34 new cases, 39 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Tuesday, leaving the to-date virus death coll at 285, from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 4,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 34 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,599 cases, 39 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 115,884 tests with 111,285 coming back negative.

At this time 2,467 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 263 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 382 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,932 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: