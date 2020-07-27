No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, lowest number of hospitalizations since March 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 283 from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 4,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,311 cases, 44 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest point since March.

(Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health)

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: