No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, lowest number of hospitalizations since March 30

Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 283 from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 4,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,311 cases, 44 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest point since March.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
1Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
7Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
3Female in her 30s
2Male in his 30s
 Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
27TOTAL NEW CASES

