No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 9 new confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Mondayh in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 292, from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 5,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including nine new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 14 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 157,202 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 151,993 coming back negative.

At this time 2,055 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 345 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 319 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,598 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: