No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 8 new confirmed cases, 136 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday, so the toll remains at 250 from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 3,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including eight new cases since 24 hours prior. [3,238]

Of those 3,248 cases, 136 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.