No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 8 new confirmed cases, 136 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday, so the toll remains at 250 from last official count Sunday.
To date, officials report 3,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including eight new cases since 24 hours prior. [3,238]
Of those 3,248 cases, 136 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.
