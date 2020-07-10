No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 55 new confirmed cases, 64 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, in Monroe County, leaving the total death count locally at 277 from last official count Thursday.

Officials report there have been 3,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 55 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,933 cases, 64 people are hospitalized and four of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 84,209 tests with 80,276 coming back negative.

At this time 954 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 315 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 434 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,543 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.