No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 38 new cases, 40 hospitalized

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 4,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 38 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of all cases, 40 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
3Female 10-19
 Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
4Female in her 30s
2Male in his 30s
3Female in her 40s
3Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
2Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
38TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss