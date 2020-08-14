No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 38 new cases, 40 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 4,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 38 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of all cases, 40 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: