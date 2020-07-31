No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 37 new cases, 38 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 284 from last official count Thursday. There has only been one virus death in the county over the past six days.

To date, officials report 4,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 37 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those cases, 38 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

(Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health)

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: