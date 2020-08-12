No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 35 new cases, 38 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 4,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 35 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,818 cases, 38 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 128,604 tests with 123,786 coming back negative.

At this time 3,157 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 282 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 394 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,135 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

1Female under 10
 Male under 10
1Female 10-19
3Male 10-19
1Female in her 20s
5Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
4Female in her 50s
2Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
1Non-Binary in 60s
3Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
35TOTAL NEW CASES

