No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 35 new cases, 38 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 4,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 35 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,818 cases, 38 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 128,604 tests with 123,786 coming back negative.

At this time 3,157 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 282 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 394 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,135 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: