No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 32 new confirmed cases, 62 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Friday, marking Eight of the last nine days with zero virus deaths in the county. To date, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 278 Monroe County residents.

Officials report there have been 4,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,155 cases, 62 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: