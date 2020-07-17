No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 32 new confirmed cases, 62 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Friday, marking Eight of the last nine days with zero virus deaths in the county. To date, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 278 Monroe County residents.

Officials report there have been 4,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,155 cases, 62 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

2Female under 10
2Male under 10
1Female 10-19
 Male 10-19
3Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
4Female in her 30s
 Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
2Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+

