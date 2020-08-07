No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 30 new cases, 36 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, keeping the number of 287 the same from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 4,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 30 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,678 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 121,154 tests with 116,476 coming back negative.

At this time 2,970 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 276 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 390 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,001 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

0Female under 10
0Male under 10
1Female 10-19
3Male 10-19
6Female in her 20s
1Male in his 20s
1Female in her 30s
2Male in his 30s
4Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
0Female in her 50s
4Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
0Male in his 70s
0Female in her 80s
0Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
30TOTAL NEW CASES

