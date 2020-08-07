No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 30 new cases, 36 hospitalized

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, keeping the number of 287 the same from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 4,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 30 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,678 cases, 36 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 121,154 tests with 116,476 coming back negative.

At this time 2,970 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 276 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 390 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,001 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: