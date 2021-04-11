No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 222 new confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 222 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate in Monroe County is 3.1%.

The number of cases reported is below the 7-day rolling average of new cases — 253 new cases per day. While the number of cases decreased, the number of hospitalizations increased. In the Finger Lakes region, there are currently 197 people hospitalized with the virus and 45 of those are in the ICU.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that statewide hospitalizations are at the lowest since December 2.

Here is an age breakdown of the new cases:

7 Female under 10 1 Male under 10 15 Female 10-19 20 Male 10-19 23 Female in her 20s 37 Male in his 20s 19 Female in 30s 20 Male in his 30s 23 Female in her 40s 12 Male in his 40s 10 Female in her 50s 14 Male in his 50s 7 Female in her 60s 6 Male in his 60s 3 Female in her 70s Male in his 70s 3 Female in her 80s 2 Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 222 TOTAL NEW CASES

You can find more details on Monroe County’s COVID-19 dashboard. Vaccine information can be found here.