No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 222 new confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 222 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate in Monroe County is 3.1%.

The number of cases reported is below the 7-day rolling average of new cases — 253 new cases per day. While the number of cases decreased, the number of hospitalizations increased. In the Finger Lakes region, there are currently 197 people hospitalized with the virus and 45 of those are in the ICU.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that statewide hospitalizations are at the lowest since December 2.

Here is an age breakdown of the new cases:

7Female under 10
1Male under 10
15Female 10-19
20Male 10-19
23Female in her 20s
37Male in his 20s
19Female in 30s
20Male in his 30s
23Female in her 40s
12Male in his 40s
10Female in her 50s
14Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
222TOTAL NEW CASES

You can find more details on Monroe County’s COVID-19 dashboard. Vaccine information can be found here.

