No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 21 new cases, 39 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday, leaving the to-date virus death coll at 285, from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 4,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 21 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,565 cases, 39 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 114,088 tests with 109,523 coming back negative.

At this time 2,334 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 243 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 368 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,912 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: