No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 21 new cases, 39 hospitalized

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday, leaving the to-date virus death coll at 285, from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 4,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 21 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,565 cases, 39 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 114,088 tests with 109,523 coming back negative.

At this time 2,334 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 243 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 368 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,912 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

0Female under 10
0Male under 10
1Female 10-19
0Male 10-19
4Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
1Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
0Female in her 60s
0Male in his 60s
0Female in her 70s
0Male in his 70s
0Female in her 80s
0Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
21TOTAL NEW CASES

