No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 20 new cases, 34 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday, leaving the to-date virus death coll at 288, from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 4,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 20 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,755 cases, 34 people are hospitalized and 8 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit; 34 virus hospitalizations is the county’s lowest number since March 29 (32).

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

Female under 10 Male under 10 1 Female 10-19 2 Male 10-19 4 Female in her 20s 1 Male in his 20s 2 Female in her 30s 1 Male in his 30s 2 Female in her 40s Male in his 40s 1 Female in her 50s 2 Male in his 50s 2 Female in her 60s 1 Male in his 60s Female in her 70s Male in his 70s Female in her 80s Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 20 TOTAL NEW CASES

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows, according to the governor’s office: