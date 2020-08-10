No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 20 new cases, 34 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday, leaving the to-date virus death coll at 288, from last official count Sunday.
To date, officials report 4,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 20 new cases since 24 hours prior.
Of those 4,755 cases, 34 people are hospitalized and 8 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit; 34 virus hospitalizations is the county’s lowest number since March 29 (32).
The ages of the new cases is as follows:
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|1
|Female 10-19
|2
|Male 10-19
|4
|Female in her 20s
|1
|Male in his 20s
|2
|Female in her 30s
|1
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Female in her 40s
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Female in her 50s
|2
|Male in his 50s
|2
|Female in her 60s
|1
|Male in his 60s
|Female in her 70s
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|20
|TOTAL NEW CASES
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows, according to the governor’s office:
|REGION
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.6%
|1.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.7%
|0.6%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.9%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|New York City
|1.1%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.2%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.7%
|1.6%
|0.8%