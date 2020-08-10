No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 20 new cases, 34 hospitalized

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday, leaving the to-date virus death coll at 288, from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 4,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 20 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,755 cases, 34 people are hospitalized and 8 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit; 34 virus hospitalizations is the county’s lowest number since March 29 (32).

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
1Female 10-19
2Male 10-19
4Female in her 20s
1Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
1Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
2Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
20TOTAL NEW CASES

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows, according to the governor’s office:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Capital Region0.9%0.8%0.8%
Central New York0.8%0.7%0.6%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.9%0.7%
Long Island0.9%0.6%1.2%
Mid-Hudson0.7%0.6%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.9%0.5%0.5%
New York City1.1%0.9%0.9%
North Country0.2%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier1.2%0.3%0.4%
Western New York1.7%1.6%0.8%

