No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 19 new cases, 45 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 4,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,948 cases, 45 people are hospitalized and nine of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 136,349 tests with 131,401 coming back negative.

At this time 2,586 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 284 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 408 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,251 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: