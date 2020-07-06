No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 17 new confirmed cases, 74 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the fourth straight day, there were no reported new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date there have been 273 COVID-19 deaths total in Monroe County, with the last increase on Thursday.

Officials report there have been 3,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 17 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,789 cases, 74 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 79,441 tests with 75,652 coming back negative.

At this time 857 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 299 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 437 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,079 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.