No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 17 new confirmed cases, 57 hospitalized

WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 280 from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 4,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 17 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,301 cases, 57 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

1Female under 10
1Male under 10
 Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
4Female in her 20s
1Male in his 20s
5Female in her 30s
 Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
1Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
17TOTAL NEW CASES

