No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 17 new confirmed cases, 57 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 280 from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 4,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 17 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,301 cases, 57 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Data Courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: