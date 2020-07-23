No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 17 new confirmed cases, 57 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 280 from last official count Wednesday.
To date, officials report 4,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 17 new cases since 24 hours prior.
Of those 4,301 cases, 57 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.
MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region
Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
|1
|Female under 10
|1
|Male under 10
|Female 10-19
|1
|Male 10-19
|4
|Female in her 20s
|1
|Male in his 20s
|5
|Female in her 30s
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Female in her 40s
|1
|Male in his 40s
|1
|Female in her 50s
|Male in his 50s
|Female in her 60s
|Male in his 60s
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|17
|TOTAL NEW CASES