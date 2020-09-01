No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 10 new confirmed cases, hospitalizations drop to 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 292, from last official count Monday.

Monroe County has now gone four days in a row without a COVID-19 death, and has had just three virus deaths since August 12.

To date, officials report 5,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 10 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 13 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. Tuesday’s update was the region’s lowest hospitalization rate since March 12, when Monroe County had 12 residents hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 158,087 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 152,868 coming back negative.

At this time 2,048 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 339 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 312 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,615 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: