No new COVID-19 death in Monroe County Thursday, 32 new confirmed cases, 65 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, marking seven of the last eight days with zero virus deaths in the county. To date, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 278 Monroe County residents.
Officials report there have been 4,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 32 new cases since 24 hours prior.
Of those 4,123 cases, 65 people are hospitalized and six of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.
MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region
The age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
|2
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|1
|Female 10-19
|1
|Male 10-19
|7
|Female in her 20s
|7
|Male in his 20s
|4
|Female in her 30s
|2
|Male in his 30s
|Female in her 40s
|2
|Male in his 40s
|2
|Female in her 50s
|2
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Female in her 60s
|1
|Male in his 60s
|Female in her 70s
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|32
|TOTAL NEW CASES