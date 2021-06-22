No COVID-19 positive inmates, staff at the Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday in a tweet that there were no COVID-19 positive inmates or jail staff at the Monroe County Jail.

MCSO is pleased to report the Monroe County Jail has no COVID Positive Inmates or Jail Staff. Thank you to the hard work and efforts of our deputies & staff, Prime Care Medical staff, inmates and community. One Team confronting COVID at the front door!https://t.co/ONrKP0jZwC — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) June 22, 2021

According to the Monroe County Jail COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently no COVID-19 positive cases and 445 people have recovered. The dashboard says there has been 13,671 COVID-19 tests conducted since Nov. 26, 2020.

The county began to test 100% of inmates in December of last year after nearly 200 inmates were quarantined.

According to the dashboard, there are 764 inmates in the jail.