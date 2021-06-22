No COVID-19 positive inmates, staff at the Monroe County Jail

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday in a tweet that there were no COVID-19 positive inmates or jail staff at the Monroe County Jail.

According to the Monroe County Jail COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently no COVID-19 positive cases and 445 people have recovered. The dashboard says there has been 13,671 COVID-19 tests conducted since Nov. 26, 2020.

The county began to test 100% of inmates in December of last year after nearly 200 inmates were quarantined.

According to the dashboard, there are 764 inmates in the jail.

