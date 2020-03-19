No changes to Social Security during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the closings of schools, restaurants, and businesses having to work at a reduced staff, many are wondering about other services being affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The first thing you should know is that we continue to pay benefits,” Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul said in a statement on Thursday.

“Be aware that scammers may trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping your Social Security payments but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”

The Social Security Offices are closed at this time, but many services are available online at socialsecurity.gov.