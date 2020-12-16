Newark schools go fully-remote amid spike in COVID-19 quarantines

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Newark Central School District is adopting a fully-remote learning schedule beginning Wednesday, as more students and staff members are forced to quarantine.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the district said one staff member testing positive for COVID-19 at Lincoln School has led to the quarantine of 47 students and six other staff members at two other buildings.

The district said 60 students at the high school and 40 students at the middle school were already in quarantine at the beginning of the week, plus staff members and more students at Kelley School and Perkins School.

“While we have been told the schools are not the primary source of spread of COVID‐19, the resulting contacts leading to quarantines have risen to an unacceptable level,” Interim Superintendent Dennis Ford wrote to parents. “This decision to go virtual was not made callously or without regard for realizing the impact it has on families.”

The Newark Central School District is planning to continue with remote learning through Tuesday, Dec. 22.