New York’s top 50 counties by COVID-19 vaccination rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

As of April 27, the U.S. had reached 573,355 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 32.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of February 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of April 26.

In New York, 32.2% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 29.2% nationwide. The 12 counties not included—Allegany, the Bronx, Cattaraugus, Delaware, Fulton, Brooklyn, Lewis, Orange, Orleans, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Wyoming—all have comparatively lower vaccination rates. Keep reading to see where your county ranks among COVID-19 vaccination rates in New York:

50. Livingston County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.1% (18,331 fully vaccinated) 9.6% lower vaccination rate than the New York State average

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (7,439 fully vaccinated) 0.6% lower vaccination rate than the New York State average

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (58 total deaths) 65.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents than the New York State average

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,512 (4,097 total cases) 37.6% fewer cases per 100k residents than the New York State average



49. Rockland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (94,999 fully vaccinated) 9.3% lower vaccination rate than the state average

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (35,128 fully vaccinated) 4.6% higher vaccination rate than the state average

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (949 total deaths) 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than the state average

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,145 (46,083 total cases) 35.5% more cases per 100k residents than the state average



48. Queens County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (661,679 fully vaccinated) 8.7% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (204,351 fully vaccinated) 14.5% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (9,659 total deaths) 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,889 (267,966 total cases) 13.9% more cases per 100k residents



47. Richmond County (Staten Island)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.4% (139,771 fully vaccinated) 8.7% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (50,191 fully vaccinated) 2.5% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (1,765 total deaths) 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,150 (72,136 total cases) 45.1% more cases per 100k residents



46. Chenango County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.5% (13,948 fully vaccinated) 8.4% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (6,055 fully vaccinated) 5.2% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (75 total deaths) 40.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,806 (3,213 total cases) 34.8% fewer cases per 100k residents



45. Oswego County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (34,677 fully vaccinated) 8.1% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (12,477 fully vaccinated) 2.3% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (90 total deaths) 71.1% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,065 (7,103 total cases) 41.9% fewer cases per 100k residents



44. Greene County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (13,973 fully vaccinated) 8.1% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (6,082 fully vaccinated) 12.6% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (74 total deaths) 41.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,784 (3,201 total cases) 35.0% fewer cases per 100k residents



43. Washington County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (18,189 fully vaccinated) 7.8% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (7,699 fully vaccinated) 3.4% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (56 total deaths) 65.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,773 (2,921 total cases) 54.3% fewer cases per 100k residents



42. Tioga County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (14,530 fully vaccinated) 6.5% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (6,037 fully vaccinated) 7.9% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (61 total deaths) 52.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,294 (3,516 total cases) 30.1% fewer cases per 100k residents



41. Genesee County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (17,314 fully vaccinated) 6.2% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (7,468 fully vaccinated) 4.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (121 total deaths) 20.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,994 (5,152 total cases) 13.9% fewer cases per 100k residents



40. Seneca County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (10,305 fully vaccinated) 5.9% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (4,331 fully vaccinated) 0.0% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (56 total deaths) 38.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,603 (1,906 total cases) 46.3% fewer cases per 100k residents



39. Suffolk County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (452,375 fully vaccinated) 5.0% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (172,535 fully vaccinated) 3.9% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (3,335 total deaths) 15.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,265 (195,864 total cases) 27.0% more cases per 100k residents



38. Herkimer County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (18,738 fully vaccinated) 5.0% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (8,508 fully vaccinated) 0.8% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (107 total deaths) 34.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,094 (4,963 total cases) 22.5% fewer cases per 100k residents



37. Steuben County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.8% (29,398 fully vaccinated) 4.3% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (11,867 fully vaccinated) 4.8% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (142 total deaths) 44.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,751 (6,439 total cases) 35.3% fewer cases per 100k residents



36. Chautauqua County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (39,455 fully vaccinated) 3.4% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (17,239 fully vaccinated) 1.1% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (137 total deaths) 59.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,722 (8,531 total cases) 35.6% fewer cases per 100k residents



35. Yates County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (7,763 fully vaccinated) 3.1% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (3,686 fully vaccinated) 6.8% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (26 total deaths) 60.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,516 (1,125 total cases) 56.7% fewer cases per 100k residents



34. Wayne County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (28,220 fully vaccinated) 2.5% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (11,078 fully vaccinated) 2.8% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (67 total deaths) 71.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,980 (5,377 total cases) 42.7% fewer cases per 100k residents



33. Niagara County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (66,327 fully vaccinated) 1.6% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (27,609 fully vaccinated) 4.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (336 total deaths) 39.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,969 (18,770 total cases) 14.1% fewer cases per 100k residents



32. Madison County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (22,519 fully vaccinated) 1.6% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (7,817 fully vaccinated) 10.0% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (88 total deaths) 53.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,133 (4,351 total cases) 41.3% fewer cases per 100k residents



31. Montgomery County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (15,684 fully vaccinated) 0.9% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (7,286 fully vaccinated) 20.6% higher vaccination rat

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (118 total deaths) 9.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,114 (3,994 total cases) 22.3% fewer cases per 100k residents



30. Cayuga County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (24,399 fully vaccinated) 0.9% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (10,015 fully vaccinated) 1.5% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (90 total deaths) 55.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,786 (5,962 total cases) 25.4% fewer cases per 100k residents



29. Dutchess County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (94,064 fully vaccinated) 0.6% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (35,408 fully vaccinated) 2.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (440 total deaths) 43.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,650 (28,392 total cases) 7.6% fewer cases per 100k residents



28. Otsego County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (19,009 fully vaccinated) 0.6% lower vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (8,012 fully vaccinated) 4.6% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (47 total deaths) 70.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,488 (3,265 total cases) 47.4% fewer cases per 100k residents



27. Cortland County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (15,373 fully vaccinated) 0.3% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (5,518 fully vaccinated) 5.9% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (60 total deaths) 52.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,564 (3,599 total cases) 27.6% fewer cases per 100k residents



26. Chemung County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (27,180 fully vaccinated) 1.2% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (10,639 fully vaccinated) 0.6% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (133 total deaths) 40.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,722 (7,279 total cases) 16.5% fewer cases per 100k residents



25. Broome County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (62,812 fully vaccinated) 2.5% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (25,762 fully vaccinated) 7.4% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (352 total deaths) 30.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,322 (17,758 total cases) 10.7% fewer cases per 100k residents



24. Oneida County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (76,010 fully vaccinated) 3.1% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (29,544 fully vaccinated) 3.9% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (499 total deaths) 18.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,483 (21,685 total cases) 9.2% fewer cases per 100k residents



23. Erie County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (310,029 fully vaccinated) 4.7% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (117,567 fully vaccinated) 7.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (1,729 total deaths) 29.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,238 (84,866 total cases) 11.5% fewer cases per 100k residents



22. Schenectady County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (52,443 fully vaccinated) 5.0% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (19,496 fully vaccinated) 11.6% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (194 total deaths) 53.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,097 (12,575 total cases) 22.4% fewer cases per 100k residents



21. Rensselaer County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (54,352 fully vaccinated) 6.2% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (19,370 fully vaccinated) 7.4% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (137 total deaths) 67.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,819 (10,823 total cases) 34.7% fewer cases per 100k residents



20. Putnam County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.3% (33,750 fully vaccinated) 6.5% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (12,062 fully vaccinated) 4.8% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (91 total deaths) 65.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,539 (10,362 total cases) 0.9% more cases per 100k residents



19. Monroe County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (262,330 fully vaccinated) 9.9% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (92,234 fully vaccinated) 7.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (1,042 total deaths) 47.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,457 (62,728 total cases) 19.0% fewer cases per 100k residents



18. Jefferson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (38,939 fully vaccinated) 10.2% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (12,281 fully vaccinated) 21.3% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (65 total deaths) 77.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,048 (5,544 total cases) 51.7% fewer cases per 100k residents



17. Ulster County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (63,224 fully vaccinated) 10.6% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (23,081 fully vaccinated) 1.7% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (247 total deaths) 47.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,503 (13,323 total cases) 28.1% fewer cases per 100k residents



16. Westchester County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (348,002 fully vaccinated) 11.8% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (117,313 fully vaccinated) 7.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (2,249 total deaths) 12.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,131 (127,046 total cases) 25.8% more cases per 100k residents



15. St. Lawrence County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (38,823 fully vaccinated) 11.8% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (14,106 fully vaccinated) 12.3% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (95 total deaths) 66.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,842 (6,294 total cases) 44.0% fewer cases per 100k residents



14. Columbia County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (21,454 fully vaccinated) 12.1% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (9,489 fully vaccinated) 0.8% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (100 total deaths) 36.8% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,500 (3,865 total cases) 37.7% fewer cases per 100k residents



13. Nassau County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (492,972 fully vaccinated) 12.7% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (177,102 fully vaccinated) 10.6% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (3,127 total deaths) 13.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,217 (179,350 total cases) 26.6% more cases per 100k residents



12. New York County (Manhattan)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (598,551 fully vaccinated) 14.3% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (178,164 fully vaccinated) 0.6% lower vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (4,366 total deaths) 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,232 (134,070 total cases) 21.2% fewer cases per 100k residents



11. Franklin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (18,410 fully vaccinated) 14.3% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (6,679 fully vaccinated) 18.0% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 24 (12 total deaths) 91.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,876 (2,439 total cases) 53.3% fewer cases per 100k residents



10. Schuyler County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (6,638 fully vaccinated) 15.8% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (2,842 fully vaccinated) 12.0% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (14 total deaths) 70.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,644 (1,005 total cases) 45.9% fewer cases per 100k residents



9. Ontario County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (41,473 fully vaccinated) 17.4% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (16,519 fully vaccinated) 12.5% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (92 total deaths) 68.4% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,388 (7,013 total cases) 38.8% fewer cases per 100k residents



8. Onondaga County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (175,920 fully vaccinated) 18.6% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (60,444 fully vaccinated) 15.4% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (664 total deaths) 45.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,957 (36,643 total cases) 23.8% fewer cases per 100k residents



7. Albany County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (117,023 fully vaccinated) 18.9% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.4% (40,177 fully vaccinated) 16.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (347 total deaths) 57.1% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,848 (23,976 total cases) 24.8% fewer cases per 100k residents



6. Saratoga County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (92,506 fully vaccinated) 24.8% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (32,416 fully vaccinated) 15.6% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (164 total deaths) 73.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,367 (14,635 total cases) 39.0% fewer cases per 100k residents



5. Tompkins County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (41,729 fully vaccinated) 26.7% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (11,700 fully vaccinated) 16.8% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 49 (50 total deaths) 81.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,025 (4,113 total cases) 61.5% fewer cases per 100k residents



4. Warren County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (26,364 fully vaccinated) 28.0% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (10,222 fully vaccinated) 7.4% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (57 total deaths) 66.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,402 (3,454 total cases) 48.3% fewer cases per 100k residents



3. Essex County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (15,574 fully vaccinated) 31.1% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (6,116 fully vaccinated) 5.2% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 70 (26 total deaths) 73.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,102 (1,513 total cases) 60.7% fewer cases per 100k residents



2. Clinton County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (34,366 fully vaccinated) 32.6% higher vaccination rate

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.0% (11,950 fully vaccinated) 29.4% higher vaccination rate

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (33 total deaths) 84.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents

Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,768 (4,642 total cases) 44.8% fewer cases per 100k residents



1. Hamilton County