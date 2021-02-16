New York’s average COVID-19 positivity rate the lowest since Nov. 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.71%, the lowest since November 28.
“The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families. New Yorkers should be commended for that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor. So while we do the work of getting every eligible person the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible, we need to continue to be smart: wear masks, socially distance, avoid gatherings, and stay New York Tough.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 136,392
- Total Positive – 6,753
- Percent Positive – 4.95%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.71%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,620 (-3)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -1,255
- Patients Newly Admitted – 560
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,271 (+1)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 878 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 138,975 (+433)
- Deaths – 107
- Total Deaths – 37,328
It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|241
|0.02%
|31%
|Central New York
|128
|0.02%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|301
|0.03%
|40%
|Long Island
|1,110
|0.04%
|32%
|Mid-Hudson
|697
|0.03%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|139
|0.03%
|33%
|New York City
|3,494
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|72
|0.02%
|56%
|Southern Tier
|161
|0.03%
|46%
|Western New York
|277
|0.02%
|36%
|Statewide
|6,620
|0.03%
|34%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|235
|162
|22%
|Central New York
|262
|185
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|250
|36%
|Long Island
|865
|669
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|408
|38%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|97
|27%
|New York City
|2,595
|2,016
|20%
|North Country
|57
|30
|43%
|Southern Tier
|126
|71
|40%
|Western New York
|545
|328
|39%
|Statewide
|5,889
|4,216
|26%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|2.50%
|2.34%
|2.27%
|Central New York
|1.67%
|1.67%
|1.72%
|Finger Lakes
|2.38%
|2.31%
|2.38%
|Long Island
|4.77%
|4.62%
|4.58%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.67%
|4.53%
|4.47%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.21%
|2.23%
|2.00%
|New York City
|4.53%
|4.47%
|4.39%
|North Country
|3.96%
|3.98%
|3.97%
|Southern Tier
|0.85%
|0.82%
|0.90%
|Western New York
|3.62%
|3.25%
|3.31%
|Statewide
|3.83%
|3.74%
|3.71%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|6.22%
|6.11%
|5.76%
|Brooklyn
|4.80%
|4.53%
|4.38%
|Manhattan
|2.85%
|2.70%
|2.59%
|Queens
|4.82%
|4.64%
|4.55%
|Staten Island
|4.71%
|4.44%
|4.35%
Of the 1,542,887 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,090
|57
|Allegany
|2,768
|8
|Broome
|13,803
|46
|Cattaraugus
|4,185
|16
|Cayuga
|5,182
|6
|Chautauqua
|7,071
|13
|Chemung
|6,307
|11
|Chenango
|2,328
|1
|Clinton
|3,258
|19
|Columbia
|3,251
|17
|Cortland
|3,027
|4
|Delaware
|1,385
|14
|Dutchess
|21,024
|81
|Erie
|62,208
|209
|Essex
|1,249
|7
|Franklin
|1,838
|9
|Fulton
|3,072
|15
|Genesee
|4,204
|8
|Greene
|2,539
|6
|Hamilton
|271
|1
|Herkimer
|4,460
|13
|Jefferson
|4,494
|21
|Lewis
|1,949
|8
|Livingston
|3,374
|8
|Madison
|3,710
|6
|Monroe
|50,830
|133
|Montgomery
|3,002
|14
|Nassau
|140,686
|579
|Niagara
|14,803
|47
|NYC
|665,263
|3,700
|Oneida
|19,215
|29
|Onondaga
|31,580
|75
|Ontario
|5,533
|18
|Orange
|34,898
|169
|Orleans
|2,373
|3
|Oswego
|5,798
|12
|Otsego
|2,196
|12
|Putnam
|7,943
|32
|Rensselaer
|8,621
|29
|Rockland
|36,954
|177
|Saratoga
|11,415
|36
|Schenectady
|10,493
|21
|Schoharie
|1,125
|4
|Schuyler
|845
|1
|Seneca
|1,500
|2
|St. Lawrence
|5,034
|19
|Steuben
|5,368
|13
|Suffolk
|155,149
|526
|Sullivan
|4,506
|9
|Tioga
|2,687
|6
|Tompkins
|3,340
|5
|Ulster
|9,541
|43
|Warren
|2,720
|10
|Washington
|2,190
|23
|Wayne
|4,322
|6
|Westchester
|102,197
|381
|Wyoming
|2,712
|12
|Yates
|1,001
|3
Yesterday, 107 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,328. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|12
|Broome
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|19
|Manhattan
|15
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|6
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|3
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|16
|Richmond
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Ulster
|2
|Westchester
|4