New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to 1,104, 1.2% of tests come back positive

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 27: New York Gov Andrew Cuomo gives a daily coronavirus press conference in front of media and National Guard members at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases on March 27, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo will be requesting authorization for four additional hospital sites amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state had 27 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, up from 10 reported Sunday which was the lowest single day death toll statewide since March 21.

Statewide there were 48,709 tests performed Monday with 597 positive results — 1.22%.

New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline as the state progresses against the pandemic, according to the governor’s office:

(Photo courtesy @nygovcuomo)

“New York went from one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest because we made decisions based on science – not politics,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “We’re seeing in other states what happens when you just reopen with no regard for metrics or data — it’s bad for public health and for the economy, and states that reopened in a rush are now seeing a boomerang. We do about 60,000 tests per day – more than any state or country on a per capita basis and approximately 1 percent of tests are coming back positive. We do this testing religiously, and we watch the rate and calibrate our reopening by that rate. The Hudson Valley moves to phase 3 today and Long Island will go to phase 3 tomorrow.”

Locally, Monroe County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday and six new cases to bring the to-date totals to 261 and 3,362 respectively.

(Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health)
(Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health)

