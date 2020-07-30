New York state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients, and intubations reach 4-month lows

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state’s battle against coronavirus continues to improve.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new data Thursday that displays that progress:

586 COVID-19 hospitalizations, lowest since March 17

142 COVID-19 ICU patients, lowest since March 16

72 COVID-19 patients intubated, lowest since March 15

The governor also announced that of the 73,546 tests conducted Wednesday, the infection rate was low at 1.06% — with 777 new cases. Thirteen New Yorkers died from the virus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 death toll to 25,145, according to the governor’s office.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 1.8% 2.1% Central New York 0.9% 0.8% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.6% 0.6% Long Island 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 2.0% 1.8% 0.9% New York City 0.9% 1.1% 1.0% North Country 0.6% 0.3% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.6% 1.3% 0.7% Western New York 0.9% 1.6% 0.5%

The governor announced that the state government would be providing $30 million to counties throughout New York.

“We have $30 million that we’re making available to counties,” Gov. Cuomo said. “To increase their contract tracing that’s been going well for us and we want to keep that going strong as we head into the school year.

The majority of funds, available to counties in the form of grants, will be used to increase local health department staffing capacity for enhanced detection, surveillance and prevention of COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. Officials also announced an additional $2 million for immunization funds to expand flu vaccination rates statewide to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system in the event of a severe flu season. Funding by county is available here.

“As we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are also preparing for the upcoming fall flu season,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Thursday. “We are making $30 million dollars in grant funding available to counties to increase their contact tracing – which has worked very well for us – and to expand flu prevention and vaccinations to help ensure counties are ready to provide both flu and COVID-19 testing to residents.”