New York State shortens quarantine guidance from 14 to 10 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance Tuesday, to align with the latest CDC recommendations.

Under the new guidelines, people exposed to COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for 10 days, rather than the previous 14-day period. The quarantine can end after 10 days with no testing required.

Affected individuals are asked to monitor for symptoms for a further 4 days, and to self-isolate and contact their local health department immediately should any symptoms develop.

The statewide change comes one day after the Monroe County Department of Health enacted the same measures. Those measures apply only to people quarantined as a result of exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who tests positive or exhibits symptoms will be given separate isolation orders.