New York state sets new single-day high for virus testing, 0.72% of nearly 99,000 tests were positive

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday a new record high number of COVID-19 tests were conducted statewide Thursday with 98,880 results reported.

Of those, 709 (0.72%) were positive. The previous record number of tests was 88,668.

“Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up — and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Friday press release.

Three individuals died from the virus, bringing the total to 25,278. One new coronavirus death was reported in Clinton, Niagara, and Rockland Counties.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped to 490, the lowest number since March 16. Patients in intensive care dropped to 119, the lowest since March 15. The positive test rate of 0.72% marks the 14th day in a row under 1%.

“This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization: 490 (-28)

Patients Newly Admitted: 66

Hospital Counties: 28

Number ICU: 119 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation: 58 (-4)

Total Discharges: 74,485 (+79)

Deaths: 3

Total Deaths; 25,278

The governor’s office counted 709 new coronavirus cases statewide, for a total of 428,512 since the outbreak began.

Ech region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days: