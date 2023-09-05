ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State is sending masks and COVID-19 rapid tests to school districts that request them for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

According to a release sent by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office Tuesday, the state will conduct an outreach survey this week to determine which districts and organizations need masks and test kits. The supplies will then be delivered to the districts for distribution.

“Thanks to the hard work of New York schools, teachers, and parents, we have come a long way to ensure students can safely return to the classroom,” Hochul said in the Tuesday statement. “Frequent testing for COVID-19 is an important part of keeping our kids safe and preventing an outbreak, and I will continue working to ensure our school districts have the resources they need to provide a safe, in-person learning environment for our students.”

The governor is also recommending school districts review the latest CDC guidance regarding COVID-19 amid reports of the new BA.2.86 variant, along with summer spikes in cases and hospitalizations.