New York state reports lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since December 4

(WETM) - The New York State vaccination effort is slow, but steady. This requires New Yorkers to continue practicing public health and safety protocols as more people receive their vaccinations.

"While we continue to make progress towards defeating COVID once and for all, it's as critical as ever that New Yorkers remain vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know stop COVID in its tracks," Governor Cuomo said. "We're doing all we can to get as many shots in arms as possible, and that has allowed the light at the end of the tunnel to grow brighter every day, however to ultimately reach it, we must all stay united. New Yorkers have already shown the nation how tough we can be when we all work together and I know we will do it again."