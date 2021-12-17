New York State reports 21,027 new COVID cases, highest daily increase since pandemic began

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WTEN) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, reporting the highest single-day increase in new cases since the pandemic began.

The state recorded 21,027 positive COVID-19 tests. Prior to Friday, the most positive tests recorded in a single day was 19,942, on January 14.

Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 263,536
  • Total Positive – 21,027
  • Percent Positive – 7.98%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.73%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,839 (+74)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 561
  • Patients in ICU – 731 (-31)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 435 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 222,307 (+476)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,432

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,253

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,101,073
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 129,464
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,054,522
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.8% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.8% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionTuesday, December 14, 2021Wednesday, December 15, 2021Thursday, December 16, 2021
Capital Region59.1658.0858.15
Central New York65.1065.1064.62
Finger Lakes60.2656.2555.35
Long Island70.7977.8687.01
Mid-Hudson49.2852.9258.04
Mohawk Valley73.1574.2175.56
New York City46.8453.7565.95
North Country64.0061.5162.30
Southern Tier89.6496.54102.54
Western New York63.5262.2159.73
Statewide56.4360.6667.84

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Tuesday, December 14, 2021Wednesday, December 15, 2021Thursday, December 16, 2021
Capital Region6.65%6.34%6.59%
Central New York7.94%7.58%7.55%
Finger Lakes8.52%8.18%8.18%
Long Island7.12%7.53%8.19%
Mid-Hudson4.65%5.02%5.48%
Mohawk Valley7.85%7.85%8.00%
New York City3.16%3.56%4.39%
North Country7.67%7.23%8.04%
Southern Tier6.56%6.70%6.97%
Western New York9.23%9.29%9.24%
Statewide4.83%5.11%5.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Tuesday, December 14, 2021Wednesday, December 15, 2021Thursday, December 16, 2021
Bronx2.91%3.15%3.83%
Kings2.99%3.41%4.25%
New York2.80%3.45%4.49%
Queens3.54%3.81%4.53%
Richmond4.62%4.70%5.26%

As of Thursday, December 16, 21,027 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,895,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 178*
Albany37,161202
Allegany6,65436
Broome30,8672501
Cattaraugus10,97449
Cayuga10,61334
Chautauqua16,64972
Chemung14,06656
Chenango6,25060
Clinton8,96952
Columbia6,35655
Cortland6,64137
Delaware5,06334
Dutchess40,565225
Erie135,926584
Essex3,34637
Franklin6,07037
Fulton8,59144
Genesee9,56733
Greene5,42844
Hamilton565
Herkimer9,32167
Jefferson12,57372
Lewis4,58621
Livingston7,97636
Madison8,28051
Monroe105,602471
Montgomery7,88551
Nassau242,0131,9406
Niagara31,724195
NYC1,197,19710,28632
Oneida36,2392364
Onondaga64,5673401
Ontario13,03778
Orange66,411346
Orleans6,15540
Oswego15,862120
Otsego6,15845
Putnam14,119119
Rensselaer19,222120
Rockland57,706219
Saratoga27,568169
Schenectady20,914100
Schoharie3,14028
Schuyler2,21321
Seneca3,66121
St. Lawrence14,361114
Steuben13,91476
Suffolk274,3731,97715
Sullivan10,61767
Tioga7,09850
Tompkins9,550316117
Ulster20,53196
Warren8,22354
Washington7,64157
Wayne11,53059
Westchester155,4099832
Wyoming5,87531
Yates2,23614
Unknown

Over the last two days, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,432. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany2
Allegany2
Bronx4
Cattaraugus3
Cayuga2
Chautauqua3
Chemung1
Erie5
Fulton1
Hamilton1
Kings1
Livingston1
Manhattan2
Monroe5
Nassau1
Oneida3
Onondaga2
Ontario3
Orleans1
Putnam1
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence2
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Warren1
Wayne1
Westchester2
Yates1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss