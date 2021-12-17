NEW YORK (WTEN) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, reporting the highest single-day increase in new cases since the pandemic began.

The state recorded 21,027 positive COVID-19 tests. Prior to Friday, the most positive tests recorded in a single day was 19,942, on January 14.

Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 263,536

Total Positive – 21,027

Percent Positive – 7.98%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.73%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,839 (+74)

Patients Newly Admitted – 561

Patients in ICU – 731 (-31)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 435 (+2)

Total Discharges – 222,307 (+476)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,432

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,253

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 32,101,073

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 129,464

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,054,522

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Capital Region 59.16 58.08 58.15 Central New York 65.10 65.10 64.62 Finger Lakes 60.26 56.25 55.35 Long Island 70.79 77.86 87.01 Mid-Hudson 49.28 52.92 58.04 Mohawk Valley 73.15 74.21 75.56 New York City 46.84 53.75 65.95 North Country 64.00 61.51 62.30 Southern Tier 89.64 96.54 102.54 Western New York 63.52 62.21 59.73 Statewide 56.43 60.66 67.84

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Capital Region 6.65% 6.34% 6.59% Central New York 7.94% 7.58% 7.55% Finger Lakes 8.52% 8.18% 8.18% Long Island 7.12% 7.53% 8.19% Mid-Hudson 4.65% 5.02% 5.48% Mohawk Valley 7.85% 7.85% 8.00% New York City 3.16% 3.56% 4.39% North Country 7.67% 7.23% 8.04% Southern Tier 6.56% 6.70% 6.97% Western New York 9.23% 9.29% 9.24% Statewide 4.83% 5.11% 5.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Bronx 2.91% 3.15% 3.83% Kings 2.99% 3.41% 4.25% New York 2.80% 3.45% 4.49% Queens 3.54% 3.81% 4.53% Richmond 4.62% 4.70% 5.26%

As of Thursday, December 16, 21,027 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,895,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 178* Albany 37,161 202 – Allegany 6,654 36 – Broome 30,867 250 1 Cattaraugus 10,974 49 – Cayuga 10,613 34 – Chautauqua 16,649 72 – Chemung 14,066 56 – Chenango 6,250 60 – Clinton 8,969 52 – Columbia 6,356 55 – Cortland 6,641 37 – Delaware 5,063 34 – Dutchess 40,565 225 – Erie 135,926 584 – Essex 3,346 37 – Franklin 6,070 37 – Fulton 8,591 44 – Genesee 9,567 33 – Greene 5,428 44 – Hamilton 565 – – Herkimer 9,321 67 – Jefferson 12,573 72 – Lewis 4,586 21 – Livingston 7,976 36 – Madison 8,280 51 – Monroe 105,602 471 – Montgomery 7,885 51 – Nassau 242,013 1,940 6 Niagara 31,724 195 – NYC 1,197,197 10,286 32 Oneida 36,239 236 4 Onondaga 64,567 340 1 Ontario 13,037 78 – Orange 66,411 346 – Orleans 6,155 40 – Oswego 15,862 120 – Otsego 6,158 45 – Putnam 14,119 119 – Rensselaer 19,222 120 – Rockland 57,706 219 – Saratoga 27,568 169 – Schenectady 20,914 100 – Schoharie 3,140 28 – Schuyler 2,213 21 – Seneca 3,661 21 – St. Lawrence 14,361 114 – Steuben 13,914 76 – Suffolk 274,373 1,977 15 Sullivan 10,617 67 – Tioga 7,098 50 – Tompkins 9,550 316 117 Ulster 20,531 96 – Warren 8,223 54 – Washington 7,641 57 – Wayne 11,530 59 – Westchester 155,409 983 2 Wyoming 5,875 31 – Yates 2,236 14 – Unknown – – –

Over the last two days, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,432. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Allegany 2 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 3 Cayuga 2 Chautauqua 3 Chemung 1 Erie 5 Fulton 1 Hamilton 1 Kings 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 5 Nassau 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 2 Ontario 3 Orleans 1 Putnam 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 2 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 2 Yates 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.