New York State ranked 3rd least safe state during COVID-19

FILE – In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. The official U.S. count of coronavirus cases and deaths may grow a bit more dramatically, after a decision by federal health officials on Tuesday, April 15, 2020, to green light the inclusion of illnesses that are not confirmed by lab testing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As the coronavirus continues to surge throughout the United States, safety remains a top concern among most Americans. However, some states have been ranked safer than others.

A recent study conducted by WalletHub, Safest States During COVID-19, determined the safety of each states based on their ability to contain the virus and current vaccination rates. The study ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics including the rates of COVID-19 transmission, infection rate, hospitalizations, death rate and the percent of the eligible population able to receive the vaccine.

New York has been considered to be one of the hardest hit states in the early days of the pandemic, subsequently, the State was ranked one of the least safe states in the country.

According to the study, New York State ranked 49th out of 51, making it the third least safe state during COVID-19. Alaska was found to be the safest state and Ohio was determined to be the least safe.

The factors that led to this conclusion regarding New York State are listed below:

Second highest positive testing rate

Second highest COVID-19 transmission rates

Highest hospitalization rate

Additionally, New York had the sixth lowest vaccination rate and 29th lowest death rate.

The map below details each state’s ranking.

WalletHub stated that data used to create the ranking was were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The COVID Tracking Project and epiforecasts.io.

The full study can be read on the WalletHub website.