New York state logs nearly 7,000 hospitalizations, 122 deaths on 300th day of the pandemic

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo announced the latest numbers of the COVID-19 on Christmas Day. Today also marks the 300th day of the pandemic.

Here’s a quick list of the numbers as provided by the governor’s office statewide:

  • 6,950 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
  • 1,148 Patients in the ICU; 621 Intubated
  • Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.49%
  • 122 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

“New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it’s critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns,” Governor Cuomo said in that statement.

You can find a further breakdown of the numbers here:

  • Test Results Reported – 226,560
  • Tested Positive – 12,446
  • Percent Positive – 5.49%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,950 (+22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 859
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,148 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 621 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 98,350 (+750)
  • Deaths – 122
  • Total Deaths – 29,270

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region3750.03%24%
Central New York4240.05%25%
Finger Lakes8740.07%33%
Long Island11690.04%25%
Mid-Hudson7890.03%35%
Mohawk Valley2250.05%29%
New York City23910.03%28%
North Country630.02%47%
Southern Tier1520.02%44%
Western New York4880.04%32%
Statewide69500.04%30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region21116818%
Central New York26719725%
Finger Lakes39728231%
Long Island81762923%
Mid-Hudson68238341%
Mohawk Valley1309728%
New York City2445178827%
North Country512351%
Southern Tier1257737%
Western New York54431242%
NYS TOTAL5669395630%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region6.98%7.48%7.63%
Central New York6.44%6.38%6.26%
Finger Lakes8.48%8.35%8.22%
Long Island6.41%6.41%6.45%
Mid-Hudson6.31%6.22%6.18%
Mohawk Valley8.55%8.71%8.74%
New York City4.28%4.34%4.46%
North Country5.30%5.86%6.14%
Southern Tier2.59%2.66%2.76%
Western New York6.39%6.33%6.01%
Statewide5.43%5.45%5.53%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx5.07%5.17%5.38%
Brooklyn4.44%4.52%4.64%
Manhattan2.67%2.64%2.66%
Queens4.95%5.05%5.25%
Staten Island5.51%5.58%5.77%

Of the 903,716 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany10,274229
Allegany1,69331
Broome7,540111
Cattaraugus2,22861
Cayuga2,38386
Chautauqua3,100113
Chemung4,25342
Chenango1,07438
Clinton89027
Columbia1,47035
Cortland1,88453
Delaware62314
Dutchess11,120191
Erie38,852656
Essex49819
Franklin66328
Fulton1,17535
Genesee2,39089
Greene1,11553
Hamilton970
Herkimer1,76465
Jefferson1,52052
Lewis77626
Livingston1,65071
Madison2,05942
Monroe30,651600
Montgomery1,12231
Nassau81,0991,096
Niagara7,618172
NYC400,4734,171
Oneida10,600291
Onondaga19,155333
Ontario2,83877
Orange22,032210
Orleans1,18026
Oswego3,04575
Otsego1,09319
Putnam4,41375
Rensselaer3,645111
Rockland26,291243
Saratoga4,741133
Schenectady5,098137
Schoharie47115
Schuyler4768
Seneca67724
St. Lawrence1,81551
Steuben3,09775
Suffolk87,9851,270
Sullivan2,88334
Tioga1,57532
Tompkins1,92143
Ulster5,24177
Warren97918
Washington71310
Wayne2,21965
Westchester65,851714
Wyoming1,19731
Yates43112

Yesterday, 122 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,270. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx6
Cattaraugus2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Cortland2
Dutchess2
Erie14
Genesee3
Herkimer1
Kings11
Madison2
Manhattan7
Monroe13
Nassau2
Oneida3
Onondaga6
Ontario1
Orange4
Oswego1
Queens7
Richmond2
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Schoharie1
Schuyler1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk11
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Westchester7
Wyoming1

