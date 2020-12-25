New York state logs nearly 7,000 hospitalizations, 122 deaths on 300th day of the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo announced the latest numbers of the COVID-19 on Christmas Day. Today also marks the 300th day of the pandemic.
Here’s a quick list of the numbers as provided by the governor’s office statewide:
- 6,950 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
- 1,148 Patients in the ICU; 621 Intubated
- Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.49%
- 122 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
“New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it’s critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns,” Governor Cuomo said in that statement.
You can find a further breakdown of the numbers here:
- Test Results Reported – 226,560
- Tested Positive – 12,446
- Percent Positive – 5.49%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,950 (+22)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 859
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,148 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 621 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 98,350 (+750)
- Deaths – 122
- Total Deaths – 29,270
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|375
|0.03%
|24%
|Central New York
|424
|0.05%
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|874
|0.07%
|33%
|Long Island
|1169
|0.04%
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|789
|0.03%
|35%
|Mohawk Valley
|225
|0.05%
|29%
|New York City
|2391
|0.03%
|28%
|North Country
|63
|0.02%
|47%
|Southern Tier
|152
|0.02%
|44%
|Western New York
|488
|0.04%
|32%
|Statewide
|6950
|0.04%
|30%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|211
|168
|18%
|Central New York
|267
|197
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|282
|31%
|Long Island
|817
|629
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|682
|383
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|130
|97
|28%
|New York City
|2445
|1788
|27%
|North Country
|51
|23
|51%
|Southern Tier
|125
|77
|37%
|Western New York
|544
|312
|42%
|NYS TOTAL
|5669
|3956
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|6.98%
|7.48%
|7.63%
|Central New York
|6.44%
|6.38%
|6.26%
|Finger Lakes
|8.48%
|8.35%
|8.22%
|Long Island
|6.41%
|6.41%
|6.45%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.31%
|6.22%
|6.18%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.55%
|8.71%
|8.74%
|New York City
|4.28%
|4.34%
|4.46%
|North Country
|5.30%
|5.86%
|6.14%
|Southern Tier
|2.59%
|2.66%
|2.76%
|Western New York
|6.39%
|6.33%
|6.01%
|Statewide
|5.43%
|5.45%
|5.53%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|5.07%
|5.17%
|5.38%
|Brooklyn
|4.44%
|4.52%
|4.64%
|Manhattan
|2.67%
|2.64%
|2.66%
|Queens
|4.95%
|5.05%
|5.25%
|Staten Island
|5.51%
|5.58%
|5.77%
Of the 903,716 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|10,274
|229
|Allegany
|1,693
|31
|Broome
|7,540
|111
|Cattaraugus
|2,228
|61
|Cayuga
|2,383
|86
|Chautauqua
|3,100
|113
|Chemung
|4,253
|42
|Chenango
|1,074
|38
|Clinton
|890
|27
|Columbia
|1,470
|35
|Cortland
|1,884
|53
|Delaware
|623
|14
|Dutchess
|11,120
|191
|Erie
|38,852
|656
|Essex
|498
|19
|Franklin
|663
|28
|Fulton
|1,175
|35
|Genesee
|2,390
|89
|Greene
|1,115
|53
|Hamilton
|97
|0
|Herkimer
|1,764
|65
|Jefferson
|1,520
|52
|Lewis
|776
|26
|Livingston
|1,650
|71
|Madison
|2,059
|42
|Monroe
|30,651
|600
|Montgomery
|1,122
|31
|Nassau
|81,099
|1,096
|Niagara
|7,618
|172
|NYC
|400,473
|4,171
|Oneida
|10,600
|291
|Onondaga
|19,155
|333
|Ontario
|2,838
|77
|Orange
|22,032
|210
|Orleans
|1,180
|26
|Oswego
|3,045
|75
|Otsego
|1,093
|19
|Putnam
|4,413
|75
|Rensselaer
|3,645
|111
|Rockland
|26,291
|243
|Saratoga
|4,741
|133
|Schenectady
|5,098
|137
|Schoharie
|471
|15
|Schuyler
|476
|8
|Seneca
|677
|24
|St. Lawrence
|1,815
|51
|Steuben
|3,097
|75
|Suffolk
|87,985
|1,270
|Sullivan
|2,883
|34
|Tioga
|1,575
|32
|Tompkins
|1,921
|43
|Ulster
|5,241
|77
|Warren
|979
|18
|Washington
|713
|10
|Wayne
|2,219
|65
|Westchester
|65,851
|714
|Wyoming
|1,197
|31
|Yates
|431
|12
Yesterday, 122 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,270. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|6
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Cortland
|2
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|14
|Genesee
|3
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|11
|Madison
|2
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|13
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|6
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|4
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Schoharie
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|11
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|7
|Wyoming
|1