New York State Liquor Authority finds 84 COVID-19 violations after 1,080 compliance checks in 3 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office released a list Friday of bars and restaurants caught violating COVID-19 regulations since the pandemic began.

A new multi-agency task force, led by the New York State Liquor Authority, conducted 1,080 compliance checks between Tuesday and Thursday of this, resulting in documented violations at 84 establishments, and ten liquor licenses being suspended.

All of the liquor license suspensions came from businesses in New York City and on Long Island.

“We are very proud of what New Yorkers did to flatten the curve of the virus, but we have to protect our progress because no one wants to do that again,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “That’s why we’re watching the bar and restaurant violations and the congregations in front of these establishments, as we believe it’s connected to the increased infection rate with young people. We’ve tasked the State Liquor Authority and the State Police to help local governments more aggressively enforce the law and they are doing just that, with dozens of violations found last night alone.”

According to the governor’s office, since the start of the pandemic emergency, the SLA has brought 443 charges against licensees statewide and imposed 33 Emergency Orders of Suspension, immediately closing establishments in order to protect public health and safety.

A couple of local businesses were named on the list of violators, but all of which were prior to the new food-required service rules:

Tryon City Tavern — Rochester (charged on April 10, 2020)

Titus Tavern — Rochester (charged June 13, 2020)

RDE Productions — Rochester (charged on April 30, 2020)

JAFCO Enterprises — Rochester (charged on March 18, 2020)

Hellaby — Scottsville (charged on March 17, 2020)

Navy Club of Lake Ontario Ship 1812 — Brockport (charged on April 23, 2020)

30 Village Landing — Fairport (charged on April 5, 2020)



The full list A of New York state’s licensees charged, and businesses served with summary suspension orders, can be found here online.