New York state exceeds 25,000 total coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 rates stabilize statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Even as New York state’s pandemic situation continues to improve, a Wednesday morning update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office serves as a stark reminder of what has transpired since early March.
With nine new COVID-19 deaths in New York Tuesday, the state exceeded 25,000 total virus deaths, with 25,003 to date.
“New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Wednesday press release. “But we must continue to be smart – by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we’ve made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough.”
MORE | 4 more states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 22 total on updated list
Officials say of the 63,598 tests conducted in New York state Tuesday, 831, or 1.3%, were positive.
Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|1.7%
|2.1%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|Finger Lakes
|1.0%
|1.4%
|1.2%
|Long Island
|1.5%
|2.0%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|1.6%
|1.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|1.6%
|1.0%
|New York City
|1.1%
|1.4%
|1.3%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.5%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.9%
|0.8%
|1.3%
|Western New York
|1.1%
|2.0%
|1.6%
More statewide virus data from Tuesday, according to the governor’s office:
- Patient Hospitalization – 831 (+11)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 94 (+23)
- Hospital Counties – 31
- Number ICU – 165 (-2)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 94 (-7)
- Total Discharges – 71,782 (+90)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 25,003