New York state exceeds 25,000 total coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 rates stabilize statewide

TOPSHOT – Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Even as New York state’s pandemic situation continues to improve, a Wednesday morning update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office serves as a stark reminder of what has transpired since early March.

With nine new COVID-19 deaths in New York Tuesday, the state exceeded 25,000 total virus deaths, with 25,003 to date.

“New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Wednesday press release. “But we must continue to be smart – by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we’ve made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough.”

Officials say of the 63,598 tests conducted in New York state Tuesday, 831, or 1.3%, were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.9% 1.7% 2.1% Central New York 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% Finger Lakes 1.0% 1.4% 1.2% Long Island 1.5% 2.0% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.6% 1.4% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 1.6% 1.0% New York City 1.1% 1.4% 1.3% North Country 0.2% 0.5% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.9% 0.8% 1.3% Western New York 1.1% 2.0% 1.6%

More statewide virus data from Tuesday, according to the governor’s office: