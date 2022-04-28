ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 contact tracing has come to an end in New York.

On April 28, the New York State Department of Health ended its COVID-19 virtual contact tracing and case investigation program. This is following the end of contract tracing calls in January 2022 after both statewide efforts began in May 2020.

Moving forward, those who test or are exposed to COVID-19 may not get a call from their local health department.

Specifically in the North Country, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that it will be focusing its efforts on the most vulnerable populations, which include older adults, school-aged children, daycares, nursing homes and healthcare settings.

However, those who test positive for COVID-19 with a lab-confirmed test will still be notified of their result by the place they were tested. Results will also continue to be reported to local health departments.

Those who test positive on an at-home test will also be required to report results to local public health departments.

Individuals with a lab-confirmed test or who have self-reported to local health departments will continue to receive a text message from the NYSDOH.

COVID-positive patients and close contacts are still expected to follow statewide isolation and quarantine guidelines. Full guidance can be found on the New York State Department of Health website.