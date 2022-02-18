ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a press release today, the New York State Department of Health announced that their planned enforcement of booster requirement for healthcare workers, which was slated to start February 21st, will no longer go into effect. The DOH says the decision was made to avoid potential staffing issues, and to give workers more time to get the booster.

In the same release, however, the DOH says that 75% of healthcare workers have received or were willing to get the shot. In light of that data, the agency says that they are working to expand access for healthcare workers.

“The vaccine and booster are critical tools to keep both healthcare workers and their patients safe, and we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett in a statement. “While we are making progress with 75% of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough healthcare workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed healthcare system. That is why we are announcing additional efforts to work closely with healthcare facilities and ensure that our healthcare workforce is up to date on their doses.”

The state DOH also provided this data on healthcare workers booster rates:

TOTAL STAFF:

Received Booster Willing and Awaiting Booster Total As a % of Total Staff Hospitals 278,164 154,598 432,762 84% Nursing Homes 62,540 12,536 75,076 51% Adult Care Facilities 14,548 4,359 18,907 63% LHCSAs (Home Care) 83,341 106,292 189,633 70% Hospice 3,719 2,088 5,807 95% CHHAs (Home Care) 6,680 4,646 11,326 84% Total 448,992 284,519 733,511 75%

DIRECT CARE STAFF: