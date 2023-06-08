ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health released new information about the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The department announced it had begun the process of repealing the mandate on May 24. On Thursday, it said the next step would be a 60-day public comment period. That would be followed by consideration and approval from the Public Health and Planning Council.

The department said it would not cite health care facilities for new violations of the mandate during the repeal process.

The University of Rochester lifted its vaccine mandate for faculty, staff, and students on June 5. URMC said it had “begun the process of revising COVID vaccine requirements and policies for employees,” but that it would keep its mandate in place until the NYS Department of Health formally issued new guidelines.