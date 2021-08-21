New York State COVID update, August 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released a statewide COVID update on Saturday afternoon.

“The Delta variant continues to be a very serious threat, and we know what COVID is capable of if we were to let it outmaneuver us,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “We simply cannot afford to risk all the progress we’ve made against this virus. Our frontline workers and everyday New Yorkers made great sacrifices to get us where we are today—and the best way to honor that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”

Saturday’s data on the state’s progress combatting COVID is below:

Test Results Reported – 169,716

– 169,716 Total Positive – 4,990

– 4,990 Percent Positive – 2.94%

– 2.94% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%

– 3.12% Patient Hospitalization – 1,978 (+44)

– 1,978 (+44) Patients Newly Admitted – 298

– 298 Patients in ICU – 407 (+6)

– 407 (+6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 184 (+9)

– 184 (+9) Total Discharges – 190,381 (+261)

– 190,381 (+261) Deaths – 18

– 18 Total Deaths – 43,355

– 43,355 Total vaccine doses administered – 23,187,384

– 23,187,384 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,431

– 54,431 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 329,230

– 329,230 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.5%

– 75.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.8%

– 68.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.3%

– 78.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%

– 70.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.4%

– 63.5% – 57.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.9%

– 65.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

Region Wednesday

August 18 Thursday

August 19 Friday

August 20 Capital Region 4.70% 4.39% 4.33% Central New York 4.67% 4.30% 4.46% Finger Lakes 4.07% 3.96% 4.00% Long Island 3.96% 4.07% 4.06% Mid-Hudson 3.36% 3.37% 3.40% Mohawk Valley 3.35% 3.47% 3.46% New York City 2.59% 2.57% 2.55% North Country 4.46% 4.38% 4.08% Southern Tier 3.86% 3.34% 3.17% Western New York 3.28% 3.27% 3.36% Statewide 3.15% 3.13% 3.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

Borough Wednesday

August 18 Thursday

August 19 Friday

August 20 Bronx 2.91% 2.86% 2.86% Kings 2.67% 2.69% 2.62% New York 2.04% 2.01% 2.02% Queens 2.71% 2.68% 2.69% Richmond 3.41% 3.39% 3.19%

On Friday, 4,990 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to 2,215,600:

County Total positive New positive Albany 26,171 82 Allegany 3,641 2 Broome 19,480 43 Cattaraugus 5,957 15 Cayuga 6,846 36 Chautauqua 9,307 25 Chemung 8,068 19 Chenango 3,767 16 Clinton 4,970 3 Columbia 4,261 9 Cortland 4,167 18 Delaware 2,599 9 Dutchess 31,254 97 Erie 93,015 187 Essex 1,733 3 Franklin 2,738 15 Fulton 4,638 18 Genesee 5,576 11 Greene 3,588 12 Hamilton 346 3 Herkimer 5,447 21 Jefferson 6,461 11 Lewis 2,926 5 Livingston 4,676 16 Madison 4,785 26 Monroe 72,551 175 Montgomery 4,500 17 Nassau 194,686 451 Niagara 20,717 23 NYC 999,566 2,084 Oneida 23,512 44 Onondaga 41,256 137 Ontario 7,748 18 Orange 51,064 122 Orleans 3,249 9 Oswego 8,112 33 Otsego 3,706 13 Putnam 11,134 29 Rensselaer 12,039 48 Rockland 48,673 60 Saratoga 16,703 61 Schenectady 14,083 40 Schoharie 1,827 4 Schuyler 1,123 6 Seneca 2,111 6 St. Lawrence 7,136 27 Steuben 7,209 25 Suffolk 211,975 472 Sullivan 7,130 20 Tioga 4,009 6 Tompkins 4,763 25 Ulster 14,853 64 Warren 4,062 16 Washington 3,365 9 Wayne 6,134 11 Westchester 135,295 230 Wyoming 3,669 2 Yates 1,223 1

On Friday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,355:

County Deaths Chautauqua 1 Erie 2 Greene 1 Kings 4 Nassau 2 Manhattan 1 Niagara 1 Orange 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 1 Westchester 1

On Friday, 34,616 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,940 completed their vaccine series: