New York state adding 10 more mass vaccination sites

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been barred from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago. An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York state will be opening 10 more state-run mass vaccination sites as the federal supply of COVID-19 vaccines increases.

Sites are still in development and will open in the coming weeks. Final details, including appointment scheduling and hours of operation, will be released in the next few days.

“Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state’s capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it’s only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy, and defeating COVID once and for all.”

The 10 sites being established will open in the coming weeks at the following locations:

SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus – 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY

70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton, NY Suffolk Community College Brentwood Campus – 502 Wicks Road, Brentwood, NY

– 502 Wicks Road, Brentwood, NY SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Center – Gate C, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY

– Clark Center – Gate C, 223 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY SUNY Orange – Diana Physical Education Center, 9 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown, NY

– Diana Physical Education Center, 9 East Conkling Avenue, Middletown, NY Ulster County Fairgrounds – 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY

– 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz, NY Queensbury Site – 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY

– 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY SUNY Oneonta – 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY

– 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta, NY Corning Community College – Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center, 1 Academic Drive, Corning, NY

– Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center, 1 Academic Drive, Corning, NY Conference Center of Niagara Falls – 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY

– 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY Bronx site – location pending

Established state-run vaccination sites include:

Aqueduct Racetrack – Racing Hall, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

– Racing Hall, 110-00 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Dome Arena (DBA Roxbury Dome Partners LLC), 2695 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14467

(DBA Roxbury Dome Partners LLC), 2695 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14467 Javits Center , 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Jones Beach – Field 3 , 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793

, 1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh, NY 11793 Plattsburgh International Airport – Connecticut Building, 213 Connecticut Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12903

– Connecticut Building, 213 Connecticut Rd, Plattsburgh, NY 12903 State Fair Expo Center : NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209

: NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY 13209 SUNY Albany , 1400 Washington Ave Albany NY 12222

, 1400 Washington Ave Albany NY 12222 SUNY Binghamton , 10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790

, 10 Gannett Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790 SUNY at Buffalo South Campus – Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214

– Harriman Hall, 3435 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214 SUNY Polytechnic Institue – Wildcat Field House, 880 Wildcat Drive, Utica, NY, 13502

– Wildcat Field House, 880 Wildcat Drive, Utica, NY, 13502 SUNY Potsdam Field House , 44 Pierrepont Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676

, 44 Pierrepont Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 SUNY Stony Brook , 100 Nichols Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794

, 100 Nichols Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606

New Yorkers looking to make an appointment can visit New York’s ‘Am I Eligible‘ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).