New York reports 6,200 new COVID-19 cases on anniversary of first confirmed case

FILE: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a face mask at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic on the one year anniversary of New York’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 174,158
  • Total Positive – 6,235
  • Percent Positive – 3.58%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,307 (+48)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -497
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 528
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 1,065 (-18)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 741 (+13)
  • Total Discharges – 146,811 (+437)
  • Deaths – 80
  • Total Deaths – 38,557

New York’s hospital bed capacity was between 31% and 56% across the state, with New York City at the lowest and the North Country with the most.

The state’s ICU availability is currently 29% with the North Country and Southern Tier at 47% and the Capital Region down at 19%.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Capital Region1.91%1.97%1.91%
Central New York1.00%0.98%0.97%
Finger Lakes1.92%1.95%1.92%
Long Island4.06%3.99%3.98%
Mid-Hudson4.25%4.16%4.14%
Mohawk Valley1.77%1.80%1.73%
New York City4.08%3.98%3.91%
North Country2.75%2.65%2.56%
Southern Tier0.75%0.74%0.67%
Western New York1.90%1.89%1.89%
Statewide3.18%3.14%3.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Bronx5.56%5.29%4.96%
Brooklyn4.55%4.30%4.03%
Manhattan2.72%2.67%2.44%
Queens4.80%4.42%4.16%
Staten Island4.42%4.16%3.94%

Of the 1,636,680 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,89042
Allegany2,9044
Broome14,87028
Cattaraugus4,4209
Cayuga5,37912
Chautauqua7,33615
Chemung6,4403
Chenango2,4395
Clinton3,61024
Columbia3,40012
Cortland3,1676
Delaware1,51911
Dutchess22,38790
Erie65,419204
Essex1,3421
Franklin2,08713
Fulton3,33717
Genesee4,4115
Greene2,64810
Hamilton2840
Herkimer4,5617
Jefferson4,80622
Lewis2,0671
Livingston3,5504
Madison3,8484
Monroe52,679136
Montgomery3,1908
Nassau148,669559
Niagara15,32429
NYC715,0023,503
Oneida19,73514
Onondaga32,45242
Ontario5,80110
Orange37,059107
Orleans2,4514
Oswego6,0026
Otsego2,3555
Putnam8,36929
Rensselaer9,03926
Rockland38,62890
Saratoga11,97031
Schenectady10,84215
Schoharie1,21010
Schuyler8684
Seneca1,62010
St. Lawrence5,53218
Steuben5,5093
Suffolk162,818575
Sullivan4,75514
Tioga2,8062
Tompkins3,4575
Ulster10,06932
Warren2,8416
Washington2,3438
Wayne4,4739
Westchester107,857370
Wyoming2,8206
Yates1,0140

Yesterday, 80 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,557. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx7
Columbia1
Erie2
Kings26
Manhattan7
Monroe2
Nassau4
Oneida2
Orange2
Queens12
Rensselaer1
Suffolk10
Westchester4

“It’s been exactly one year since we first identified COVID in New York, and while we’ve made incredible progress towards defeating it, testing and vaccinating more and more New Yorkers, we need to stay vigilant,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our ongoing effort to get shots in arms is producing increasing numbers of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated, but we’re going to need more supply to reach enough residents to put a serious dent in the virus’ spread. It’s critical that New Yorkers continue to practice safe behaviors—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing—while we’re still working to vaccinate a large portion of the population. This has been an incredibly long 365 days and there are more ahead, but New Yorkers have already shown unprecedented perseverance and toughness throughout this pandemic—now we just need to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

