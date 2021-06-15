New York landmarks to be lit blue and gold, fireworks scheduled to celebrate end of COVID-19 restrictions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York landmarks will be lit blue and gold and fireworks are scheduled to set off across the state in celebration of 70 percent of New York adults receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the end of COVID-19 restrictions, some of which have been in place for over a year.

“This is a momentous day, and we deserve it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday during his announcement.

The following state landmarks will be lit in blue and gold tonight, June 15, in honor of reaching this COVID milestone:

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fireworks will be held at the following sites across the state, beginning at 9:15pm tonight, June 15:

“472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York’s adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State’s essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished.”

All state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted, effective immediately, across commercial and social settings, including:

Sports and recreation

Construction

Manufacturing

Trade

Child care

Camps

Food services

Offices

Real estate

Buildings

Agriculture

Fishing

Forestry

Amusement and family entertainment

Personal care services

Gyms

Retail

Malls

Movie theaters

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”